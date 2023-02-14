New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was killed on the spot, while two other boys were injured after their scooter hit the divider on Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police received information regarding the incident that took place near the Burai flyover at around 2:40 am. After reaching the spot, they found out that three boys travelling on a scooter had met with an accident.

They were rushed to a hospital at Civil Lines where one of them was declared dead, while the two other boys -- aged eight and 17 years -- were under treatment, police said, adding that all three were residents of Jahangirpuri.

The boys were going to Jama Masjid when their two-wheeler hit the divider near the Burari flyover. The deceased was riding the vehicle, police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Wazirabad police station, they added.

In another incident, a biker got injured after he fell of his vehicle in Burari, police said.

According to police, the biker lost control over the vehicle near the Burari roundabout and fell on the road. An autorickshaw that was trailing him overturned and a bus, which was being driven rashly, hit the vehicles, damaging the autorickshaw and injuring the biker.

A case has been registered under sections 279 and 337 of the IPC at the Burari police station. Police have traced the bus and further investigation is in progress.

