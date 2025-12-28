Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): The 141st Congress Party Formation Day was observed at the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) State Office in Vijayawada here on Sunday.

APCC Working President SK Mastan Vali unfurled the Congress party flag and joined the celebrations with party leaders and cadres. Similar programmes were organised across the state and at the national level to mark the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mastan Vali said that the Indian National Congress has played a historic role in India's freedom struggle. He challenged BJP leaders to name at least four party members who actively participated in the freedom movement.

"On this Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, we proudly remember a historic journey rooted in sacrifice, service, and the ideals of democracy. For over a century, Congress has stood with the people of India--leading the freedom struggle, strengthening the Constitution, and working relentlessly for social justice, unity, and inclusive growth," he said.

"From independence to nation-building, from protecting the poor to empowering the marginalised, the Congress party remains committed to the values of equality, secularism, and progress," he added.

Today, we renew our pledge to serve the nation with truth, courage, and compassion--putting India first, always. India was under British rule for nearly 200 years, and it was the Congress party that led the fight for the country's independence. BJP leaders had no participation in the freedom struggle," he alleged.

Mastan Vali further accused the BJP of attempting to divide the people of the country on the basis of religion. He said the Congress leadership strongly condemned such efforts.

"The BJP is trying to create divisions among people in the name of religion. The Congress party will continue to fight against such divisive politics across the nation," he said.

The APCC Working President reiterated that the Congress party remains committed to protecting the country's unity, integrity, and secular fabric. (ANI)

