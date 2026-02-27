Sangeetha Sornalingam, the wife of Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, has moved the Chengalpattu family court to seek a divorce after 25 years of marriage. The petition, filed under the Special Marriage Act of 1954, marks a significant personal development for the actor-turned-politician as he prepares for his political debut in the 2026 assembly elections. The couple, who married in August 1999, share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Farewell Film Carries Strong Political Message, Inside Reports Hint at Blockbuster Verdict.

Sangeetha Sornalingam Files Petition - See Post

Tamil Nadu | Actor & TVK chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court. In her petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and has sought divorce on those grounds. — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

Sangeetha Files Divorce Citing Adultery Claims

According to reports by India Today, Sangeetha has filed for the dissolution of marriage under Section 27(1)(a) and 27(1)(d) of the Special Marriage Act, which pertains to adultery and cruelty. The petition reportedly claims that the primary basis for the separation is the actor's alleged involvement in an extramarital relationship. The petition states, "Petitioner discovered in 2021 that Respondent was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress." Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay to Address TVK Meet in Vellore Today Amid Strict Entry, Safety Measures.

Sangeetha’s Petition Details Alleged Affair Claims

The court documents further suggest that attempts were made to reconcile before the legal filing. Sangeetha alleges that assurances were given by Vijay regarding the termination of the alleged relationship, which were reportedly not upheld. The petition further asserts, "Respondent even after assuring to end relationship continued the adulterous relationship without remorse." These assertions form the core of the legal argument presented before the District Court. While the petition does not publicly name the actress involved, social media has frequently speculated on the actor's personal life in recent years. Neither Vijay nor any other party has issued an official statement regarding these specific allegations.

Vijay–Sangeetha Divorce Buzz

Speculation regarding marital discord between Vijay and Sangeetha first surfaced in 2023 when she was noticeably absent from several high-profile family and film events. However, no official confirmation was provided at the time, and the family maintained a strict "no-comment" policy. The timing of the divorce petition is notable as Vijay has recently transitioned into full-time politics with the launch of his party, TVK. As a public figure who has long maintained a highly private family life, this legal move represents a major shift in his public narrative. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Update: Will Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film Arrive During His Birthday Week in June? Here’s What We Know.

Chengalpattu Court Begins Vijay–Sangeetha Divorce Case

The matter is currently before the Chengalpattu family court. Legal proceedings are in the preliminary stages, and no final judgment has been delivered. Both parties are expected to be summoned for counselling as per standard procedure in matrimonial disputes before the court proceeds with the hearing.

