New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh emerged as the primary drivers of automobile demand in India during the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. According to the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the country recorded the sale of 12.76 lakh passenger vehicles between October and December. The Western Zone led this specific segment, contributing 4.21 lakh units to the total national volume.

The SIAM report indicates that Maharashtra maintained the highest volume of passenger vehicle sales in the country, accounting for 1.58 lakh units. This performance represented 12.4 per cent of the total market share for the quarter.

Uttar Pradesh followed as the second-largest market with a 10.8 per cent share, while Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu rounded out the top five states for passenger car registrations.

Other states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi, contributed smaller percentages ranging from 4.8 per cent to 6.6 per cent.

In the two-wheeler segment, the scale of volume was significantly higher, with a total of 56.96 lakh units sold across the nation during the three-month period. Unlike the passenger vehicle category, Uttar Pradesh claimed the top spot in this segment.

The SIAM data shows that "Uttar Pradesh recorded highest Two Wheelers Sales with 8.62 lakh units in the country in Q3 (FY-2025-26)." This was followed by Maharashtra at 11.3 per cent and Tamil Nadu at 8.0 per cent. The Western Zone remained the most active region for two-wheeler transactions, recording sales of 19.06 lakh units.

The commercial vehicle and three-wheeler sectors showed concentrated demand in specific industrial hubs. Total commercial vehicle sales reached 2.90 lakh units, with Maharashtra leading the segment at 15.9 per cent of the total volume, equivalent to 0.46 lakh units. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh followed with 9.1 per cent and 8.3 per cent, respectively.

In the three-wheeler market, 2.15 lakh units were sold nationally. Gujarat recorded the highest sales in this category with 0.25 lakh units, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The report noted that the Western Zone led the three-wheeler segment with 0.68 lakh units.

The regional distribution of sales confirms the Western Zone's consistent lead across all vehicle categories. The data collectively shows that five states--Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu--consistently appear as the top contributors to the Indian automotive industry's quarterly performance. (ANI)

