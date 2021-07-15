New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A total of 147 more Indian Army women officers have been granted the permanent commission as per directions of the Supreme Court in March this year.

According to release by the Indian Army, consequent to the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to Women Officers in Indian Army, a Special Number 5 Selection Board for screening Women Officers for grant of PC was constituted in September 2020 and results were declared in November 2020.

"Further, in March 2021, the Hon'ble Supreme Court had directed to re-consider some cases of Women Officers who were not granted PC by laying down revised parameters for grant of PC. The Women Officers were re-considered as per directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and fresh results have now been de-classified. Consequently, 147 more Women Officers are being granted PC, taking the total PC granted to 424 out of the 615 officers considered. Results of few Women Officers have been withheld for administrative reasons and awaiting outcome of the clarification petition filed by the UOI in the Hon'ble Supreme Court," read the release.

A batch of 33 Women Officers has already successfully completed the Mid Level Tactical Orientation Course from Army War College Mhow recently, the Army said.

"Further, all Women Officers who were considered in this Special Number 5 Selection Board and not granted PC, will yet be eligible for pension subject to serving for a minimum of 20 years in service. Some Women Officers who have already served for 20 years have been released with pension, while others will be allowed to continue to serve till 20 years and would be released with pension," read the release.

"PC to Women Officers in junior batches has also commenced from December 2020, in which they are considered for PC in their 10th year of service. With grant of PC, the Women Officers are transcending into an era of gender parity and are gearing up to assume challenging leadership roles, akin to their male counterparts," it said. (ANI)

