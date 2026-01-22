Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The 3rd National Para Kabaddi Tournament is being organised by Padma Shri & Khel Ratna Awardee Deepa Malik's NGO Wheeling Happiness Foundation & Andhra MetTech Zone, Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Indian Para Kabaddi Association (IPKA) from 23 to 26 January 2026, with the Opening Ceremony on 23rd Jan and Grand Closing Ceremony alongside Republic Day Celebrations on 26th January.

The vision for the 3rd National Para Kabaddi at AMTZ was conceptualised when Deepa Malik and Jitendra Sharma, MD & Founder CEO of AMTZ, met at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of the Para Sports Academy at AMTZ last year, as per a release from IPKA.

This edition marks the third national championship, following the successful earlier editions held in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the able guidance of IPKA President Devika Malik, Secretary Kuldeep Singh & Treasurer Rajesh Kumar Lathiya.

The championship will feature 20 state teams, each representing a state, with 280 para-athletes and 90 officials from across the country. The tournament is exclusively for men with orthopaedic limb disabilities, showcasing high-performance *para kabaddi and the growing competitive depth of the sport led by the Indian Para Kabaddi Association.

The event aims to provide a strong national platform for para kabaddi athletes, promote talent identification, and strengthen the pathway from grassroots to elite competition. It also reinforces the shared commitment of all stakeholders to inclusive sport and the empowerment of persons with disabilities through structured, high-visibility national events.

Matches will be conducted over five days, bringing together athletes, coaches, technical officials, and administrators from across India. The tournament is expected to attract attention from sports administrators, policymakers, and the wider sporting community, further enhancing the profile of para kabaddi at the national level.

The Indian Para Kabaddi Association continues to work to expand opportunities for para athletes and build excellence through regular national championships. (ANI)

