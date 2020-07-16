Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) With the single-day spike of 1,498 new coronavirus positive cases, Mumbai's tally of patients rose to 97,751 on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 56 more people, the death toll in the metropolis reached 5,520, it said.

According to the civic body, the number of recovered patients in the city increased to 68,537 after 707 of them were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The BMC added that the city currently has 23,694 active COVID-19 cases, while 800 new suspected patients were admitted to various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

On July 2, the city had recorded the highest single- day spike of 1,554 cases.

Out of the 56 deaths reported on Thursday, 39 patients suffered from co-morbidities.

According to the BMC, the city's recovery rate is 70 per cent.

The civic administration has so far conducted 4.15 lakh COVID-19 tests.

