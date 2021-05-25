By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): Amid the COVID pandemic and ongoing lockdown in Kolkata, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is serving people by providing free meals.

Radharamn Das, vice president and spokesperson, ISKCON, Kolkata said the second wave of COVID brought the country to its knees. He said 15 crore free meals have been provided by ISKCON in 14 months as part of COVID-19 relief work.

"This time, many families are there where all members fell sick. They needed help. It has become hard for them to prepare meals. Once again ISKCON devotees decided to serve affected families and deliver cooked meals to COVID patients, old people and pregnant women across the country free of cost," Das told ANI.

"ISKCON is committed to standing with the people and helping them to mitigate some of their sufferings. For the last 14 months, ISKCON is engaged in COVID relief work pan India and has served and distributed over 15 crore free meals," he added.

ISKCON has three centres in Kolkata including at Gurusaday Road, Dum Dum and New Town. The service is being provided from all these centres.

"We have created cooking facilities in all three centres. Currently, we are serving 15,000 cooked meals in Kolkata alone," Das said.

ISKCON is also gearing up with to provide relief to people of coastal areas in view of impending cyclonic storm Yaas.

"Cyclone Yaas is knocking at the door and all our centers in West Bengal are on alert mode and we are gearing up for the post-cyclone relief work. We have already stocked supplies for mass cooking and each center of ISKCON can cook for at least 60,000 people daily in order to serve people who will be affected by the cyclone," he said.

Das recalled cyclone Amphan that left many people homeless in West Bengal.

"Last year, when cyclone Amphan struck, thousands of people were homeless. ISKCON with the help of Coal India, cricketer Sourav Ganguly and others helped people rebuild their houses and distributed free rations. This year too, Coal India is supporting feeding of 5,000 people daily till the lockdown ends on May 30. We are also distributing food to the relatives of patients who have come from far away places to take care of their loved ones who are admitted at government hospitals," Das said. (ANI)

