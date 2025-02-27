Gangtok, Feb 27 (PTI) All meat shops in Sikkim will remain closed for 15 days from Friday as the state government banned animal slaughter to mark a Buddhist holy fortnight of the Tibetan calendar, a notification said.

The decision to ban animal slaughter and sale from February 28 to March 14 was taken by the Ecclesiastical Department.

The import of meat from outside the state may be permitted only under unavoidable circumstances, such as weddings, social events, and for feeding of zoo animals, the notification said, adding that the importers must seek prior permission from the department.

Shops selling fish, however, have been exempted from any restriction though it will be desirable if fish too is not sold out of respect for religious sentiments during this period, it said.

Those found indulging in animal slaughter during this period will be penalised as per law, the notification added.

