Coimbatore, July 11: Forest Department on Saturday rescued a 15-feet-long King Cobra from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur of Coimbatore, an official said.

According to forest officials, the snake was later released into the Siruvani forest area. Odisha: 10-Feet Long King Cobra Rescued in Ganjam.

A few days back, forest officials along with members of People for Animals (PFA) rescued a King Cobra from the premises of Jarada Jagannath Temple of Ganjam district. The 10-feet long snake was later released into the wild.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)