Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 27 (ANI): The 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man and architect of a united India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be celebrated on October 31 at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, reflecting the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated across India as National Unity Day.

Also Read | Mumbai Traffic Police Advisory for 'India Maritime Week 2025' at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon Between October 27-31: Check List of Blocked Roads, Alternate Routes, No Parking Zones, and Other Details.

Each year, in the presence of the PM, national-level programs are organised at the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue of Sardar. This year, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of national unity, a grand celebration of National Unity Day has been planned, featuring a series of special events. Modelled on the Republic Day Parade held every year on January 26 in New Delhi, a moving parade will be organised this year on October 31 at Ekta Nagar, an official Gujarat CMO press release said.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and Director General of Police Vikas Sahay presented a detailed outline of the entire plan for this grand celebration. They mentioned that 16 contingents, including BSF, CISF, ITBP, CRPF, SSB, and contingents from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and NCC, will participate in the National Unity Day parade. 16 medal-winning valiant soldiers from BSF's Operation SINDOOR and five Shaurya Chakra awardees from CRPF will also take part in the parade, riding in an open jeep. The parade will be led by nearly 100 members of the Heralding Team, dressed in vibrant uniforms and playing a range of musical instruments. The Parade will also feature 9 band contingents performing patriotic melodies. In addition, four school bands will present special performances, including two from Gujarat that won at the state level and two that earned top honours at the national school band competition.

Also Read | SIR Process Explained: From Printing of Enumeration Forms to Final Electoral Roll Publication, Here's How Election Commission Will Hold SIR Exercise in 12 States and UTs.

The Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police said that the programs organised as part of the Unity Parade and National Unity Day celebrations will truly embody the mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort; 'Rajya Anek- Rashtra Ek, Samaj Anek - Bharat Ek, Bhasha Anek- Bhaav Ek, Rang Anek- Tiranga Ek' (Many states, one nation; many communities, one India; many languages, one emotion; and many colours, one Tricolour), making the event even more dignified.

They further stated that, under the initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, special cultural programs showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of various states across the country will also be organised on this occasion. Post performing 'Pad Pooja' at the statue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive to attend the parade and various programs. On this occasion, contingents of the Central Security Forces and the Gujarat Police will present a Guard of Honour, marking the grand commencement of the event. The parade will feature 10 thematic tableaux based on the 'Ekatva' (Unity) theme, presented by different states and the CRPF, showcasing their unique features and achievements. These tableaux will be presented by NDRF, NSG, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand. The Indian Air Force will present a fly-past under 'Operation Surya Kiran'. There will be a joint rifle drill by women personnel of CRPF and Gujarat Police, a 'Hell March' by NSG, a motorcycle daredevil show by Assam Police, a dog show featuring Indian breeds by BSF, a traditional martial art display by women personnel of CISF and ITBP, a band display by SSB, and participation by NCC. The performances will be the major highlights for the audience.

This year, there will be a grand celebration at Ekta Nagar blending Diwali, the New Year, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary into one magnificent event. As part of the Prakash Parv, from October 17 to November 15, visitors can enjoy beautiful lighting and cultural performances every evening from 7 to 11 PM. For this, the route leading to the Valley of Flowers at Ekta Nagar has been divided into 13 theme-based zones. Each zone features roadside illumination displays along with photo and selfie points.

During these 15 days, there will be 45 food stalls, 55 handicraft and handloom stalls, various state pavilions, and cultural exhibitions representing 28 states and 8 Union Territories. This year also marks the 150th birth anniversary of tribal god Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and a special cultural presentation will be organised at Ekta Nagar on Birsa Munda Jayanti to commemorate the occasion. On November 16, a special cycling fun ride will be organised in the presence of eminent dignitaries from the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat, followed by a Cyclothon competition on November 17, held in collaboration with the Sports Department of the Gujarat Government. Around 5,000 cyclists from across the country are expected to participate in this competition.

They further mentioned that preparations for the National Unity Day celebrations, to be held in the inspiring presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been completed. The Prakash Parv at Ekta Nagar has already become a major attraction, drawing lakhs of visitors during the Diwali festivities. The Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police said that this grand celebration of National Unity Day will strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens and will truly embody the message of 'Nation First.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)