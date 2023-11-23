Agartala, Nov 23 (PTI) Altogether 15,168 people have been given regular jobs in various government departments since the BJP-IPFT alliance came to power in Tripura in 2018, a minister said.

Besides, around 6,000 have been employed in various departments on daily-wage arrangements and contractual basis.

"Altogether, 15,168 job aspirants have been appointed in various government departments from 2018 to till date. Besides, 6,000 were recruited in different categories from daily-rated workers to scheme-based employees," Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters on Wednesday.

The state has already initiated a move to appoint 6,067 special executives who will help the police in day-to-day functions.

"The physical test for appointment of 1,000 constables has already been done and the distribution of offer letters for appointment of 1,980 group-C employees has got underway. The interview for filling up 2,500 Group-D posts will start shortly," he said.

Nath said the state has over 2.90 lakh enrolled job aspirants as per the report of the National Career Service portal.

Of the total enrolled job aspirants, 1,12,310 are from the general category, 50,146 belong to the Scheduled Caste community and 69,528 to the Scheduled Tribe, he added.

