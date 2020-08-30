Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): With 152 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in Manipur now stands at 6,112, including 4,239 recoveries and 28 deaths, the state's health department informed on Sunday.

There are currently 1,845 active cases in the state, out of which 729 cases are from the Central Armed Police Force.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 69.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 35,42,734, the Ministry stated.

The total number of cases includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated and 63,498 fatalities. (ANI)

