New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,544 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.64 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,330, authorities said.

Seventeen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar to Launch JD Digital Platform; Hold Virtual Rally on September 6.

On Monday, the daily cases count was 1,061 and 13 deaths were reported.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 11,998 from 11,626 the previous day.

Also Read | Shripad Naik Health Update: AYUSH Minister Won’t Be Shifted to Delhi, His Medical Condition Improved, Says Hospital.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 COVID-19 cases, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,313 on Monday.

The Tuesday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,330 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,64,071.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)