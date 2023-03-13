Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday ordered transfers of 16 IAS officers and three Punjab Civil Services officers with immediate effect, according to an official order.

Senior IAS officer Anurag Agarwal, who is currently financial commissioner cooperation, has been given additional charge of medical education and research, it said.

IAS officer Raji P Shrivastava has been posted as additional chief secretary (freedom fighters), replacing V K Meena who has been given the charge of principal secretary (printing and stationery).

Principal Secretary (local government) Vivek Pratap Singh has been given an additional charge of principal secretary (health and family welfare), the order stated.

Principal Secretary (food and civil supplies and information and public relations) Rahul Bhandari has been posted as principal resident commissioner Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi while principal secretary (transport) Vikas Garg has been given additional charge of forest and wildlife, it said.

Sumer Singh Gurjar has been posted as principal secretary (agriculture) while Gurkirat Kirpal Singh has been appointed as secretary (food and civil supplies).

Malwinder Singh Jaggi has been posted as secretary (information and public relations) while Abhinav has been given the charge of secretary (health and family welfare).

Three PCS officers Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Vikas Hira and Amardeep Singh Thind have also transferred, according to the order.

