New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has deported 16 foreign nationals for allegedly overstaying without valid visas in Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Monday.

The detained foreigners -- hailing from Bangladesh (5), Nigeria (9), Guinea (1), and Uzbekistan (1) -- were sent to a detention centre before deportation.

Among those deported were a Bangladeshi family, including two children, he added.

