Mahrajganj (UP), May 21 (PTI) Police here on Sunday recovered 16 kg of Charas worth over Rs 9 crore and arrested two alleged narcotics smugglers, officials said.

A special investigation team intercepted two men following a tip-off and recovered the contraband, which was kept in two bags they were carrying, Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

The accused have been identified as Dipendra Bahadur (28), from Nepal, and Jeewan (25) of Mahrajganj, he said.

Police are interrogating the accused.

The arrested duo were just carrying the narcotics and the racket is being operated from somewhere else, police said.

The accused were booked under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

