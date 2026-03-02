New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the national capital on Sunday amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following US-Israel strikes on Iran.

The meeting was held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

Also Read | Middle East Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meet in Delhi After US-Israel Airstrikes on Iran Escalate Conflict.

Prime Minister Modi returned to Delhi after his two-day visit to Puducherry and Madurai, where he participated in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign events ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. During his tour, he inaugurated key central government infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu, focusing on national highways and railways, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic development in the region.

The meeting came in the aftermath of Israel and the US' coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting Iranian military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Hit-and-Drag: Truck Drags Car Carrying SAF Officer for 1.5 Km on Gwalior-Dabra Highway, Shocking Video Surfaces.

The strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials. Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities.

US President Donald Trump said that the strikes were done to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon".Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, thus triggering conflict in the Middle East.

Amid the escalating crisis, several Indian leaders have urged urgent measures for the safe return of citizens stranded in the affected Gulf countries.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to the Prime Minister requesting that the safety of Indians in West Asia be ensured, offering the support of the state government for measures such as helplines and facilitating the safe return of expatriates.

The Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need to protect Indian citizens amid the escalating crisis.

Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan also expressed concern over the large Indian diaspora in the region.

He said, "We requested the Prime Minister. I have sent an email to the central government. India can contribute, and it can intervene to stop the war."

Furthermore, Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), appealed to the Prime Minister to evacuate Punjabis and other Indians from the affected countries.

He stressed that a special airlift operation should be initiated immediately once air routes reopen.

The National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), Nasir Khuehami, also wrote to PM Modi seeking the evacuation of around 1,200 Kashmiri students from Iranian territories affected by the military strikes.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)