Defence expert Major General Sanjay Soi (Retd), commenting on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, claimed that an atmosphere of fear currently prevails across the Middle East due to rising tensions.

The Defence Expert further noted that the recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran were executed according to a long-standing strategic plan. He claimed that, based on official statements from both countries, there appears to be no intention to halt the military campaign.

Highlighting the gravity of the escalation, the expert suggested that the United States and Israel may not cease operations until their objectives of regime change are completed.

"America and Israel attacked Iran according to a plan that was made a long time ago and killed their supreme leader, Ali Khamenei and other leaders in the first strike itself... Bunker buster bomb must have been used there... There is an atmosphere of fear in the Middle East right now. The war seems to be spreading... According to the statements from America and Israel, they are not looking to stop the war... Iran has also said that it will avenge Ali Khamenei's death... America and Israel might not stop without the talks of regime change," Major Gen Sanjay Soi (Retd) told ANI.

Meanwhile, an Iranian missile strike targeted the town of Beit Shemesh, located west of Jerusalem, which resulted in at least 9 casualties, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The strike caused extensive damage earlier Sunday to several buildings, with one structure completely collapsing under the impact. Authorities have confirmed that at least nine Israelis are dead, while rescue teams continue their search for potential survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military and local authorities have launched an investigation into why the air defence mechanisms failed to activate in Beit Shemesh.

Similar defensive gaps were also observed in Tel Aviv and other regions during the current escalation.

According to Al Jazeera, this development poses a challenge to the narrative of "invincibility" and "control" that the Israeli government has sought to maintain while exerting sustained pressure on Tehran. (ANI)

