Bhubaneswar, Mar 26 (PTI) Sixteen members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit were killed in gun-battles with security forces in Odisha last year, a report said on Friday.

Seven civilians and two policemen also lost their lives to the violence, it said.

As many as 34 red rebels were arrested and 21 surrendered before the police in 2020, the report, part of the white paper on law and order tabled in the assembly during the day, said.

The 16 Maoists were killed in 27 gun-battles and another one died in a confrontation with civilians, it said.

Also, 60 firearms, 63 IEDs and a large quantity of ammunition and explosive materials were seized, the report said.

Maoist activities were reported in Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Koraput, Rayagada, Bolangir, Nabarangpur districts but the situation has improved in Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district, once referred to as the 'den of Maoists', it said.

Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Nayagarh and Sambalpur districts have been declared as 'Maoist-free' in 2020.

Eight Company Operational Bases (COBs) have been established in Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Nuapada districts, it said.

The establishment of COBs helped in intensifying developmental activities in the areas and curbing Maoist menace, the report added.

