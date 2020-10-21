Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested and 16 tiger teeth seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended four persons and seized the tiger teeth, worth lakhs of rupees in the international market, from their possession in Birla in Diphu police station area, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | ‘Item’ Remark Row: Election Commission Issues Notice to Kamal Nath, Seeks Reply Within 48 Hours.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)