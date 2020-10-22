New Delhi, October 22: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, police said on Thursday. The accused has been detained, they said.

The police said it is verifying whether the accused is a minor or an adult. Police said both the accused and the victim were neighbours and have known each other for over three years. Man Held for Raping Woman on Pretext of Marriage in UP.

The girl's condition is fine. She had minor medical issues. The accused has been detained, a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)