Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) A total of 160 birds, mostly crows, were found dead in various districts of Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the count of such avian deaths recorded in the state so far to 6,450.

The figure includes 4,528 crows, according to a report issued by the state Animal Husbandry department.

So far, bird flu has been confirmed in 67 samples from 17 districts of Rajasthan.

