Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Mumbai reported 1,609 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its tally to 2,45,871 on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll in the city due to the virus increased to 9,869 with 48 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The number of cases witnessed a surge on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday, when the city had reported 1,090 cases, the lowest in October so far.

The number of recovered patients climbed to 2,15,269, which is 88 per cent of the overall caseload, with 894 persons getting discharge from hospitals.

The city has 19,245 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 13.90 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the city.

According to the BMC release, first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, the average doubling rate of COVID- 19 cases has crossed to 10 days and the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has gone down to 0.69 per cent.

The civic body attributed it to the effective implementation of "My Family My Responsibility" drive and public awareness campaign about COVID-19.

The city has 9,255sealed buildings, 630 containment zones in slums and chawls. The civic body seals a building or declares containment zones on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.

