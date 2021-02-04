Bhopal, Feb 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Thursday rose to 2,55,855 with 166 new cases, a health official said.

Two persons succumbed to the infection during the day, taking the death toll to 3,818, they said.

A total of 263 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,49,706.

One COVID-19 patient died in Bhopal and another in Damoh.

Of 166 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 38 and Indore 30. The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,619, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 42,767 with 613 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 746 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 350.

With 15,138 new tests conducted in the state, the overall number of tests rose to 54.20 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,55,855, new cases 166, death toll 3,818, recovered 2,49,706, active cases 2,331, number of tests conducted so far 54,20,927.

