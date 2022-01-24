Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Seventeen coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Monday, while 6,007 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 9,14,826, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,194 people have died from the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,057 fresh cases.

Faridabad (808), Sonipat (560), Ambala (332), Ambala (297) and Hisar (244) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases.

While three fatalities were reported from Panchkula district, two deaths each were from Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Kurukshetra while a fatality each was from Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Nuh and Karnal, according to the bulletin.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 51,864 in Haryana.

