Diphu (Assam), Feb 16 (PTI) The police have arrested 17 people following a scuffle between members of two communities over land settlement issues which led to the injury of seven people in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, an official said on Friday.

Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, residing in Kheroni and Dongkamokam area of the district, had long been demanding settlement rights in Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserves (VGR), leading to alleged resentment among the local population.

Several organisations, including the Autonomous State Demand Committee and the Karbi Students' Association had protested against their demand.

A protest by these organisations on Thursday and while the protestors were returning to their homes late at night, a scuffle ensued between the two communities in which seven persons were injured.

The injured were admitted to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital and their condition was stated to be critical, an official said.

The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control though tension continued to prevail in the area.

DGP G P Singh said that a criminal case has been registered in Kheroni police station and 17 people have been arrested so far.

"@assampolice would not spare anyone breaking law or indulging in disorderly conduct. All perpetrators of violence would be arrested and taken to task," Singh said in a post on X.

Additional security measures, including pickets and increased patrolling, are being provided in the area, the DGP added.

