Tom Noonan, the versatile character actor and filmmaker whose 6-foot-5 stature and quiet intensity made him a mainstay of American cinema for four decades, has died. He was 74. Noonan passed away peacefully on February 14, 2026, according to longtime collaborator and friend Karen Sillas. His death was also confirmed by director Fred Dekker, who worked with Noonan on the 1987 cult classic The Monster Squad. A specific cause of death has not been disclosed.

Tom Noonan No More

Noonan was perhaps best known for his chilling portrayal of Francis Dolarhyde, the serial killer known as "The Tooth Fairy," in Michael Mann’s 1986 thriller Manhunter. His performance set a high bar for the first on-screen adaptation of Thomas Harris’s Hannibal Lecter novels.

His physical presence often led to roles as formidable antagonists. In 1990, he played the drug kingpin Cain in RoboCop 2, and in 1993, he appeared as the axe-wielding "Ripper" in the meta-action comedy Last Action Hero.

Director Fred Dekker remembered Noonan as a "gentleman and scholar," noting that the actor brought a unique tenderness to his role as Frankenstein’s Monster in The Monster Squad. Dekker recalled that Noonan was so dedicated to the character that he once drove home in full prosthetic makeup rather than undergo the arduous removal process after a long night of filming.

Success in Independent Cinema

Beyond his work as a Hollywood villain, Noonan was a highly respected figure in the New York independent theatre and film scenes. He was a playwright, director, and the founder of the Paradise Factory Theatre in Manhattan.

His 1994 film What Happened Was..., which he wrote, directed, and starred in alongside Sillas, won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. The film, a claustrophobic and deeply intimate look at a first date, remains a touchstone of 1990s indie cinema.

Noonan later became a frequent collaborator of filmmaker Charlie Kaufman, appearing in Synecdoche, New York and providing the voices for nearly every character except the two leads in the 2015 animated film Anomalisa.

Career and Personal Life

Born in Greenwich, Connecticut, in 1951, Noonan did not begin acting until his late 20s. He made his film debut in 1980 and quickly built a prolific resume that spanned genres.

His television credits were equally extensive, featuring recurring roles in Damages, Hell on Wheels, and the series adaptation of 12 Monkeys. He also delivered a memorable guest performance in The X-Files as a character connected to Fox Mulder's past.

Noonan is survived by two children from his previous marriage to actress Karen Young. His brother, the Emmy-winning playwright John Ford Noonan, passed away in 2018.

