Washington DC [US], February 19 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit Israel on February 28 to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Rubio is expected to update Netanyahu on Geneva talks on a nuclear deal with Iran.

The expected visit comes in the backdrop of US and Iranian delegations meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss a high-profile nuclear deal.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that progress has been made in the Geneva talks with Iranian authorities, but the two nations stand "far apart" on certain issues.

"There was a little bit of progress made, but we are still far apart on some issues. We expect the Iranians to come back with the details in the next couple of weeks. The president will continue to watch how this plays out," the press secretary said.

She said that diplomacy is the first option for US President Donald Trump before considering military action against Iran. Speaking to the media, the White House Press Secretary warned Iran, saying it would be wise for Iran to reach a deal with the US.

When asked about a military action against Iran in the backdrop of the deal, Leavitt said, "There are arguments one can make for a strike against Iran. The President had a successful operation as commander-in-chief with Operation Midnight Hammer, completely obliterated Iran's nuclear facilities. The President has always been clear that with Iran or any other country, diplomacy is the first option, and Iran would be wise to make a deal with President Trump."

"He (Donald Trump) is talking to many people, firstly, his national security team. This is something the President takes seriously, thinking about what is in the best interest of America and its people. That is how he will decide on a military action," she added.

Leavitt also hinted that "US forces are in conversation with Israel," while not affirming a military action.

Meanwhile, Rubio's Israel visit also underscores Donald Trump's Board of Peace meeting on Thursday (local time), which will focus on maintaining security in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (ANI)

