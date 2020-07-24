Ahmedabad, Jul 24 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 176 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the district to 25,349, the health department said on Friday.

Of these 176 new cases, 161 were from Ahmedabad city while 15 were reported from other parts of the district, it said in a statement.

With the death of three patients during this period, the fatality count in the district went up to 1,568, it added.

As many as 205 patients recovered from the infection and were given discharge in the last 24 hours in the district.

Ahmedabad remains the worst-affected district in the state as its COVID-19 case count is nearly half of that of the state, which has so far reported 53,631 cases.

