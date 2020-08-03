Raipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, while three infected people succumbed, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the state to 9,800 and the death toll to 61 on Monday, a health official said.

The three deceased included a police head constable, he said.

Of the new cases, 66 were reported from Raipur district, 32 from Durg, 27 from Janjgir-Champa, 25 from Jashpur, 15 from Raigarh, four from Korba, three from Mahasamund, two each from Surajpur and Dhamtari districts while one case each came from Rajnandgaon and Kanker districts, the official said.

A 47-year-old man, a police head constable from Rajnandgaon, who was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney-related ailments, was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur after being tested COVID-19 positive on July 28.

"He died on Sunday due to septic shock and multi-organ dysfunction," he said.

Another man, aged 53, from Raipur who was suffering convulsive disorder and pneumonia in lungs, died on July 31 here at Medical College Hospital.

On Sunday, his sample tested positive for the viral infection, he said.

A Raipur-based 37-year-old man, who was suffering from COVID-19, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on Monday, he said.

The state has now 2,483 active cases, as 7,256 people have been discharged after recovery, while 61 have died so far, he said.

The state, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 6,500 cases just in the last one month, he said.

With a total of 3,178 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,800, new cases 178, deaths 61, discharged 7,256, active cases 2,483, people tested so far 3,34,709. PTI

