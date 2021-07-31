Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) As many as 178 stranded people were rescued from Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti on Saturday, a district official said.

They were stranded at Udaipur in the district after a cloudburst over Tojing Nullah on Tuesday, he added.

They were rescued through a zipline or ropeway as helicopters could not fly for evacuation due to bad weather, he added.

However, he said 66 people are still stranded at various places in Udaipur.

Of them, 37 are stranded at Jahlama, 15 at Shansha and 14 at Fooda, he added.

They will be evacuated on Sunday, the official said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited flood-affected areas of Lahaul Valley to take stock of the losses due to flooding in Tojing Nallah on July 27, an official spokesperson said.

Thakur inspected the areas with a team of the district administration, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

