Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) Karnataka reported 1,781 new COVID-19 cases and 20 fatalities on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 8,71,342 and the toll to 11,641.

The day also saw 1,799 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Also Read | Bhopal ‘Rok Tok Abhiyan’ Begins, Artists Dressed Up as ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Chitragupt’ Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Norms (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Urban topped the list of fresh infections, accounting for 972 cases.

Cumulatively 8,71,342 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 11,641 deaths and 8,34,968 discharges,the health department said in its bulletin.

Also Read | Agra Doctor Nisha Singhal Killed in Her Home, Kids Found Injured; Accused Arrested by UP Police.

It said that out of 24,714 active cases, 24,220 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 494 are in Intensive Care Units.

Ten out of the total 20 deaths reported on Saturday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (3), Tumakuru (2), Ballari, Dharwad, Haveri, Kolar and Mysuru (1).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Mysuru followed Bengaluru Urban in the number of new cases with 126, Tumakuru had 92, Vijayapura 63, Dakshina Kannada 46, Chikkaballapura 38, Ballari and Mandya 37.

The rest of the cases were scattered in other parts of the state.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,62,626 infections, followed by Mysuru 49,923 and Ballari 38,055.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,40,755 discharges, followed by Mysuru 48,244 and Ballari 37,206.

A total of over 1,01,06,474 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,25,337 were tested on Saturday alone and 22,646 among them were Rapid Antigen Tests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)