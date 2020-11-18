Noida (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 179 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 20,749 on Wednesday, official data showed.

Active cases rose to 1,300, the third highest in the state, from 1,236 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 119 more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 19,376, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

With a death toll of 73, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 93.38 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 21,954 from 22,166 on Tuesday, 22,603 on Monday and 22,967 on Sunday, according to the data.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,87,221 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,441 on Wednesday, the data showed.

