Kendrapara (Odisha), Dec 20 (PTI) An 18.5-foot-long adult Indian rock python, which had strayed into Rajendranarayanpur village near Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district, was rescued by forest officials on Friday.

Locals, upon spotting the snake, alerted the forest department, which swiftly responded to rescue the animal.

Also Read | Most-Bought Equity SIPs on Angel One in 2024: From HDFC Small Cap to Motilal Oswal Midcap and Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund, Check List Here.

The python had sustained some injuries and is currently being treated by veterinarians. Forest officials confirmed that once it fully recovers, the snake will be released back into the wild.

While pythons are generally not considered dangerous to humans, large specimens possess enough strength to kill an adult if provoked. However, pythons typically do not attack humans unless in self-defence, forest officials said.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Hundreds of Organisations To Host 'Bhandara' Also Known As Free Community Kitchens During Month-Long Religious Festivities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)