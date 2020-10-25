Port Blair, Oct 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,225 on Sunday as 18 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

All the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Twenty-three more people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 199 active coronavirus cases, while 3,968 people have recovered from the disease and 58 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested more than 80,500 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official said.

