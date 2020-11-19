New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Mangolpuri area over an old enmity between two groups, police said on Wednesday.

Police received information about the incident around 8 pm on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Records 131 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest in Single Day; Total Cases Cross 5 Lakh.

Piyush was immediately taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

A case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and seven people were apprehended in connection with the matter, police added.

Also Read | Ahmed Patel Health Update: Congress Leader Stable, ‘Significantly Better’ Than at Time of Hospitalisation Due to COVID-19, Says Daughter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)