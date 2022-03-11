Bengaluru, Mar 11 (PTI) Karnataka on Friday registered 181 fresh coronavirus cases and 3 fatalities thereby taking the total till date to 39,43,506 and 40,016 respectively.

There were 260 patients who got discharged pushing the total number of recoveries to 39,00,688, said a bulletin.

Of the new cases, 122 were from Bengaluru Urban, while there were 164 discharges in the city, 2 deaths, the bulletin said.

The total number of active cases across the State was 2,764.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.41 per cent, the case fatality rate was 1.65 per cent.

Of the 3 deaths reported today, two are from Bengaluru Urban, and Raichur (1).

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, and Shivamogga recorded the second highest number of cases with 11, followed by Chitradurga (7) and the others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has 17,80,137 cases, Mysuru 2,29,392 and Tumakuru 1,59,801.

Cumulatively, 6,49,88,689 crore samples were tested, of which 43,925 were examined today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)