Mumbai, March 11: On Friday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar presented the Maharashtra Budget for 2022-23. The NCP leader who also holds the finance ministry said that Maharashtra is headed towards being the first state that will have USD 1 trillion economies in the country.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his cabinet ministers paid floral tributes at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Here are some of the key highlights from Maharashtra Budget 2022-23:

In his budget presentation, Ajit Pawar said that around 20 lakh farmers who paid loans on time will get Rs 50,000 incentive. A total of Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for the same in Maharashtra budget.

Maharashtra will spend Rs 11,000 crore on health services in the next three years. The government has also set aside Rs 20 crore for upgrading the cataract surgeries in the state.

In his speech, the NCP leader said that a first class trauma care unit will be set up at Satara and across other centres in the state. Each centre will have a capacity of 50 beds. Besides this, the state will also set up hospitals for women at Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur with each centre having a bed capacity of 100.

The state government has allocated Rs 3,183 crore for the public health and family welfare department and Rs 2,061 crore for the medical education department. The finance minister has also proposed a Indrayani medicity on a 300-acre area outside Pune.

In order to give a boost to the startup culture, the government will set up an innovation centre in each of the six Revenue circles of the state. A total of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the same in the budget.

The government has also allocated Rs 100 crore in order to build a music school dedicated to late singer Lata Mangeshkar. The school will come up at the Kalina campus of Mumbai university.

Other highlights include Rs 1 crore each to Shivaji University Kolhapur’s Yashwantrao Chavan study centre and schools from villages where Maharashtra's iconic and historic figures studied.

Pune's BARTI will receive Rs 250 crore implement schemes for backward communities whereas Rs 11,119 crore as been kept for the tribal development department. SARTHI Pune will also receive Rs 250 crore for implementing schemes

For construction of roads and highway, the PWD department will receive Rs 15,700 crore while Rs 25 crore will be used for second phase infrastructure works of Kolhapur's Mahalaxmi Temple Development Plan.

To curb crime against women, the government will implement Satara's women security model project across the state. In a boost to CNG users, the Maharashtra government as also reduced VAT on CNG from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

The Bhoomipujan of Marathi Bhasha Bhavan will take place on April 2 in Mumbai. On the other hand, Maharashtra Bhavan will be set up in Navi Mumbai. Post the Maharashtra Budget for 2022-23, Uddhav Thackeray took to Twitter and said that the budget reflects Maharashtra's aspirations to achieve its goals of becoming a one trillion dollar economy. "With practical implementation of 5 aspects, namely Agriculture, Health, Infrastructure, Transport & Industry, we will pave the way for a sustainable & prosperous Maharashtra," the CM said.

