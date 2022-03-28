New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Delhi Airport customs department on Monday seized 19 bars of gold weighing 15.576 kgs from two Kenyan passengers who arrived from Nairobi to Delhi.

A customs official said, "Delhi Airport Customs intercepted two Kenyan passengers who arrived from Nairobi to Delhi via Addis Ababa, on Monday morning were profiled by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) team at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA)."

"19 bars in all weighing 15.576 kgs of Gold were recovered, which is perhaps the biggest seizure of gold at IGIA, in recent times," added the official. (ANI)

