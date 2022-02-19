Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Feb 19 (PTI) Nineteen people, including a multi-millionaire coal magnate, have been arrested for alleged gambling in Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe had on Friday directed the Officer-In-Charge of Korrah Police station, Uttam Kumar Tiwari, to conduct a raid in an upscale hotel in the district and apprehend the offenders.

The proprietor of the hotel was among those nabbed from the hotel. According to the officer, Rs 2.88 lakh in cash was seized during the raid.

“We had information that the proprietor of the hotel, along with coal magnate Ashok Kumar Singh, was running a gambling den in the hotel. An FIR has been filed against all accused,” Chothe said, adding that more details will be available after a thorough investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)