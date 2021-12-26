Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (PTI): With 19 more people testing positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Kerala, the total number of infections by the new variant in the State reached 57, the Health Department said on Sunday.

Of the 19 cases, 11 were detected in Ernakulam, six in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Thrissur and Kannur.

The department advised everyone to be extra vigilant in view of the rise in Omicron cases in the State.

