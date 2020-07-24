Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Nineteen more people, including nine jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of active cases to 160 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, officials said.

Three employees of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited were also among the fresh cases, the officials said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the reports of 311 samples were received on Friday. Eighteen more people have recovered from the infection, the DM said.

