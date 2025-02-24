Kaushambi (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Nineteen people were injured when a bus carrying devotees returning from the Maha Kumbh overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Monday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Kada Dham police station, Dhirendra Singh, said the pilgrims from Sagar and Damoh districts in Madhya Pradesh had come to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

The devotees were en route to Chitrakoot after visiting Ayodhya when their bus overturned near the Lehadri Khateeb village under the Kada Dham police station limits after its driver reportedly dozed off and lost control, the SHO said.

The injured passengers were rushed to the community health centre at Kada Dham, from where 12 with serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital, the officer said.

