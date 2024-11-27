Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): A murder case was registered at the Indira Nagar Police Station in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday against a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old girl from Assam to death, officials said.

The case has been registered under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), police said, adding that the 21-year-old accused, Aarav Hanoy, was from Kerala.

Also Read | Gautam Adani, Nephew Sagar Adani Clear of Bribery Charges As per US Department of Justice Indictment, Says Adani Green.

According to the police, the 21-year-old suspect is working as a student councillor for a private education firm at HSR Layout in Bengaluru. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bengaluru D Devaraja informed that the incident took place at the Royal Living service apartment in Indira Nagar and the deceased Maya Gogoi's body was in the apartment for two days.

"The incident happened at the Royal Living in Indira Nagar, a place where they were staying. We got information that there is some stinking smell. Our officers and forensic team visited and found the dead body of a lady. After examination, a murder case was registered in the Indira Nagar police station. We checked the CTV footage and saw a man, Aarav Hanoy (21) from Kerala's Kannur and a woman, Maya Gogoi (19) from Assam's Guwahati, checking in at 12:28 PM on 23rd November. The man left the room on November 26 at 8:30 in the morning," DCP Bengaluru D Devaraja told reporters.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Meets Counterparts of US, South Korea, Japan and Italy During G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Fiuggi.

The top official said that the deceased girl was stabbed in the chest and had multiple injuries. The 19-year-old was also working as a councillor in the Koramangala area.

"We found a nylon cable and knife in the room as well. We will know further details after arresting the accused," the DCP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)