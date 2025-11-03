Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 3 (ANI): In a shocking incident that raises serious questions about women's safety on trains, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly kicked off a moving train by a co-passenger near Varkala on Sunday night.

The accused, a resident Panachamoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, has been taken into custody by the Railway Police.

According to police sources, the victim, a native of Palode, was travelling in the general compartment of the Kerala Express bound for Thiruvananthapuram along with her friend. The two had boarded the train from Aluva. The incident occurred around 8:45 PM, shortly after the train passed Ayanthi, about 1.5 kilometres from Varkala railway station.

"On November 2 at about 08:40 pm, a male passenger, under the influence of alcohol, pushed a female passenger, from the rear General Coach of Train No. 12626 Kerala Exp (NDLS-TVC) between Varkala and Kadakkavur railway stations. The accused was deboarded at Trivandrum North (TVCN) and taken into custody of RPF/TVCN," Railway PRO said in a statement.

"Local police, Varkala was informed immediately and RPF TVCN rushed to the spot. The victim was recovered and was brought to Varkala Railway Station by Train No. 66305 Kollam MEMU and later shifted to Mission Hospital, Varkala by ambulance arranged by Railways. She has been then shifted to Medical College Hospital, Trivandrum accompanied by IPF/RPF TVCN, where she remains unconscious with head and abdominal injuries," the statement added.

"During enquiry, co-passengerstated that both herself and the victim had boarded the train from Aluva to Trivandrum, traveling in the rear GS coach. After departure from Varkala, while proceeding to the toilet, they noticed an unknown male passenger seated nearby. Suddenly, he rushed towards them and kicked Ms. Sreekutty, causing her to fall from the moving train. He also attempted to push the co-passenger, who narrowly escaped. On hearing the screams, co-passengers rushed to the spot, pulled the alarm chain, and detained the accused," said the statement.

"The train was subsequently halted at Trivandrum North (TVCN), where RPF/TVCN personnel took custody of the accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, aged 48 years, resident of Panchumoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, and handed him over to GRP/TVC for further action," it added.

Police said that the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with the women and leaned against them. When the victim resisted, Suresh allegedly kicked her from behind as she stepped out of the restroom, causing her to fall from the moving train.

Co-passengers quickly overpowered the assailant and alerted railway authorities, preventing further harm. The victim, who fell near the Ayanthi overbridge, was rescued after the MEMU train passing on the same track was halted. Since ambulances could not reach the spot, she was brought to Varkala using the halted MEMU and later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) for intensive care.

Doctors said the victim sustained serious head injuries and internal bleeding. She remains in critical condition but has shown slight improvement.

Railway Police officials said the accused boarded the train from Kottayam and had no prior connection with the victims. "Prima facie, it appears to be an assault under the influence of alcohol. The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated.

The case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

