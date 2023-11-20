Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): A 19-year-old woman was kidnapped in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Monday.

The incident occurred near a petrol pump under the jurisdiction of Jhansi Road police station in the district at around 9:30 am on Monday. The whole matter was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.

Two youths arrived on a two-wheeler, made her sit on the bike and escaped from the spot.

"The girl is a resident of Bhind district and she came here with her family via bus. She stepped down from the bus at Jhansi road bus stand and during this, two youths on a motorcycle arrived there and took her away from the spot. The incident was captured in the CCTV footage and youths were seen making the girl sit on their bike in it," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Gwalior) Rajesh Kumar Chandel said.

The police are checking the CCTV footage of the incident. Meanwhile, a fact has also come to light that one of the youths was from her village and a few days ago he came to her house. Probably, that youth is the main suspect and his bike was also matching with the bike used in this crime, he added.

The officer further added that the police team were investigating the matter and checkings were going on across the city. Soon the matter would be resolved. (ANI)

