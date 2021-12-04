New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with firing at the office of a property dealer at the behest of his gang leaders in north Delhi's Narela area, officials said on Saturday.

They identified the accused as Naveen Sindhu, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi -Sampat Nehra gang. He hails from Rohtak in Haryana.

On November 17, the property dealer filed a police complaint that bullets had been fired at his office at around 11 am on the same day and that one of his employees had received an audio clip demanding Rs 1 crore the previous night. The sender identified himself as a member of the Sampat Nehra gang, according to the police.

The complainant said a note demanding Rs 1 crore was recovered from his office premises after the firing.

Police apprehended Sindhu at Harsukh Marg T-point, RK Puram, on November 26, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

During interrogation, Sindhu revealed that he and his associate Shubham, whom he met at Sonipat in Haryana, reached Narela at around 8.30 am, the DCP said, adding Shubham was carrying a pistol.

At this time, Sindhu received a WhatsApp call from Rohit, another member of his gang, saying they give the property dealer another chance, the DCP said.

Shubham then opened two rounds of fire and dropped the note demanding the money, she said.

