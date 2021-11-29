New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A total of 190 personnel died of COVID-19 in the armed forces, with a maximum of 137 deaths being reported in the Army, the government said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

According to the details provided by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, 49 personnel died in the Indian Air Force and four in the Indian Navy.

Replying to a question, Bhatt said 45,576 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Army, while the number in the Indian Air Force was 14,022 and it was 7,747 in the Navy.

According to the details provided by the minister, 1,311 family members of serving Army personnel died of COVID-19, while the number in the IAF was 114.

The number of family members of serving Navy officials who died of the infection was 66.

Bhatt said the total number of cases of death of civilians in Army hospitals due to COVID-19 was 276.

The minister said 13,010 positive cases of family members of serving Army personnel contracting the infection were reported, while the number of relatives of serving IAF personnel hit by it was 7,380.

A total of 2,211 cases of family members of the Indian Navy personnel being affected by COVID-19 were also reported, according to the details provided by the minister.

"As per extant rules, no special compensation for deaths occurring due to infectious disease is provided to the armed forces personnel by the Ministry of Defence, while they are in service," Bhatt said.

"However, all such cases of death while in service are provided terminal benefits," he added.

