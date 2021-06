New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The 1971 Indo-Pak war shaped the course of not just India's history but also altered the geography of the South Asian sub-continent, said the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking at a virtual conference organised by the Indian High Commission in London on Monday.

Recounting the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi Harbour in 1975, Admiral Singh said, "1971 Indo-Pak war was a landmark event, which shaped the course of not just India's history but also altered the geography of South Asian sub-continent. Maritime facets of the war marked the Indian Navy's coming of age and established its credentials as a force to reckon with."

In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic victory over the Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest military surrender after World War - II. (ANI)

